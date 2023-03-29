Budweiser debuts Cardinals-themed beer cans. Here's where you can get yours

Fans can show their team pride this spring while sipping on an ice-cold Budweiser.

ST. LOUIS — As the 2023 Major League Baseball season hits off, Anheuser-Busch is celebrating America's favorite pastime with the launch of limited-edition Budweiser beer cans.

Fans can "root, root, root for the home team" in the stands or from the couch this spring while sipping on an ice-cold Budweiser with their time's design on it.

The baseball-themed can collection features designs for 14 different MLB teams, and each can features the team's logo, colors and a unique city skyline, according to the release from the St. Louis-based beer company.

The St. Louis Cardinals-themed beer can features the iconic red bird on a bat, blue St. Louis cityscape along its bottom rim and the words "brewed for 'the Lou'" etched under the brewer's logo.

Other participating teams include:

Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Washington Nationals

The cans will be available for purchase in participating cities wherever Budweiser is sold. Fans and beer lovers can collect them all.

Scroll through the photo gallery to see each of the 14 new beer can designs:

Budweiser also announced the launch of its #BudsforHomers social sweepstakes, which will reward baseball fans weekly with beer money matching the distance of the longest home run hit.