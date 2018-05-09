WASHINGTON D.C. — Game Report: Cardinals 11, Nationals 8

Yadier Molina’s Tuesday began with the news that he had been named the Cardinals’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente award, given annually by major league baseball to a player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Molina’s day ended on a pretty good note too.

He blasted his sixth career grand slam, the fifth homer of the game by the Cardinals, in the ninth inning to help secure a win over the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

The homer gave the Cardinals an 11-5 lead, allowing them to withstand three runs in the bottom of the ninth and snap their three-game losing streak.

Marcell Ozuna homered twice, the second the first of three homers the Cardinals hit in the sixth inning. Paul DeJong went back to back with Ozuna before Patrick Wisdom hit the third homer of the inning. The five homers tied the season high for the Cardinals.

The win kept the Cardinals 1 ½ games behind the Brewers for the top wild-card spot and also left them 4 ½ games behind the Cubs in the NL Central after their second consecutive loss to Milwaukee.

Molina was nominated for the Clemente award primarily because of his efforts to assist residents of his native Puerto Rico recover after the island was ravaged by a hurricane last year. The award will be presented during the World Series.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Ozuna’s first homer led off what turned out to be a four-run second inning, with the other three runs scoring on a single by Matt Carpenter. Harrison Bader scored from first, but Carpenter was only credited with two RBIs as right-fielder Adam Eaton was charged with an error, even though Bader never stopped running on the play … Ozuna also led off the sixth with a homer, his 18th of the season, followed by DeJong’s 16th and one out later by the third of the year from Wisdom … The Cardinals loaded the bases in the ninth on a walk, a bunt single by Yairo Munoz and a hit batter before Molina hit his 16th homer of the year, on an 0-2 pitch … The five home runs were half of the Cardinals’ total of 10 hits … Jose Martinez was 0-of-5 and for the third game in a row was retired with the bases loaded.

On the mound: The Cardinals had leads of 4-0, 7-4 and 11-5 but still found themselves in a save situation in the ninth after the Nationals scored three runs, all charged to Dominic Leone, but two of which scored on a double by Ryan Zimmerman off John Brebbia … With two outs and the tying run at the plate, Jordan Hicks came in to get the final out on a ground ball, recording his sixth save … Hicks was the seventh pitcher used by the Cardinals and they combined to allow 11 walks, only two of which scored … John Gant was given the 4-0 lead but couldn’t get through the fifth, when the Nationals tied the game after Tyler Webb relieved … The three runs charged to Gant were all unearned because of a fielding error by Munoz … The back to back games with 10 and 11 walks marked only the second time in franchise history they had issued 10 or more walks in consecutive games. The other time that happened was in 1929.

Key stat: Carpenter had a one-year anniversary of the last time he grounded into a double play, on Sept. 4 of last season. His streak of 537 consecutive at-bats without grounding into a double play is the third longest in Cardinals’ history, trailing only a streak of 605 at-bats by Pepper Martin in 1933-34 and a streak of 547 at-bats by Don Blasingame in 1958-59.

Worth noting: Molina’s grand slam was only the second by the Cardinals at Nationals Park. The other was hit by Stephen Piscotty off Max Scherzer in 2016 … It was the first grand slam hit by the Cardinals in the ninth inning since Moline did it on April 5, 2010 at Cincinnati … Gant moved up a day to start Tuesday night as the Cardinals flipped him and Miles Mikolas to give Mikolas an extra day of rest and to try to line up their starters for the next couple of weeks.

Looking ahead: Mikolas will start on Wednesday night in the final game of the series. He has allowed only 27 walks in 27 starts this season.

