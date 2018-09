ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright is set to make his return to the Cardinals rotation next week, according to MLB reports.

Wainwright hasn’t pitched since May 13, due to inflammation in his right elbow. He’s been on a rehab assignment for the last three weeks.

Prior to the Cardinals game against the Nationals, Mike Shildt said Wainwright will return to the Cardinals and start against the Pirates on Sept. 10.

