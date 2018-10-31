It's Halloween, and that means Adam Wainwright is dressing up.
This year, he and his family donned some wonderful costumes from Alice in Wonderland:
This is far from the first time Adam or his family have gotten dressed up.
In 2017, they were the crew from Despicable Me:
In 2016, they were some familiar characters from the land of Oz:
In 2015, they were singing along as character from Frozen:
And in 2014, he and his daughter were Harry Potter and Hermione Granger:
What did you dress up as this year?
© 2018 KSDK