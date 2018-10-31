It's Halloween, and that means Adam Wainwright is dressing up.

This year, he and his family donned some wonderful costumes from Alice in Wonderland:

This is far from the first time Adam or his family have gotten dressed up.

In 2017, they were the crew from Despicable Me:

In 2016, they were some familiar characters from the land of Oz:

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

In 2015, they were singing along as character from Frozen:

And in 2014, he and his daughter were Harry Potter and Hermione Granger:

​​​​​​What did you dress up as this year?

© 2018 KSDK