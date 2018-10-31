It's Halloween, and that means Adam Wainwright is dressing up.

This year, he and his family donned some wonderful costumes from Alice in Wonderland:

Happy Halloween from Wonderland! pic.twitter.com/CbplTq1Nlr — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 31, 2018

This is far from the first time Adam or his family have gotten dressed up.

In 2017, they were the crew from Despicable Me:

Have a despicable Halloween everybody! Not really, happy Halloween !!! pic.twitter.com/Evb8EhiF5z — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 31, 2017

In 2016, they were some familiar characters from the land of Oz:

Happy Halloween from the land of Oz! Send me some pics of what costumes y'all are wearing! pic.twitter.com/bQ6JuxgUB2 — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 31, 2016

In 2015, they were singing along as character from Frozen:

Happy Halloween everybody!!!From: Kristof, Sven, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf! pic.twitter.com/mn9REvjofy — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 31, 2015

And in 2014, he and his daughter were Harry Potter and Hermione Granger:

And my daughter Baylie Grace as Hermione Granger. pic.twitter.com/Eg8T4Ty0gi — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) November 1, 2014

​​​​​​What did you dress up as this year?

