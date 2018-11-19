ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have scheduled a press event where they are promising to make an exciting announcement.

What is it about? Well, the speculation across social media is that the team will be making another uniform change, one that could be incredibly popular with the fan base.

The buzz began two weeks ago when the Cardinals tweeted the famous photo of Ozzie Smith doing a backflip and said “A big announcement is coming soon… you’re gonna flip!”

👀 A big announcement is coming soon… you’re gonna flip! pic.twitter.com/DUKnOmbzTB — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 9, 2018

Many noticed that "The Wizard" was not wearing the white Cards jersey from the famous photo, but rather the old blue Cardinals road uniforms from 1976 through 1984. The blue jerseys have become iconic in many ways, one of which is what they are called. Affectionately, they are referred to as the "powder blues" but, the Cardinals Hall of Fame has confirmed the actual name is Victory Blue.

Bill DeWitt III, John Mozeliak, Ozzie Smith, Harrison Bader, Kerry Robinson and Dan McLaughlin will all be on hand to help make the announcement, whatever it might be.

KSDK.com will live stream the press conference, which is set to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

