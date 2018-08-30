ST. LOUIS — By Rob Rains

One of the keys to the Cardinals’ resurgence in recent weeks has been their ability to come up with a key hit when they needed it.

They had multiple chances to do that again on Wednesday night, only the hits didn’t come this time and the Cardinals were shut out for the first time since Mike Shildt took over as the team’s manager on July 15.

The Cardinals had runners on second and third with nobody out in the first and couldn’t score. They left a runner on second in the fourth, runners on first and second in the sixth, runners on the same two bases in the seventh and a runner on second in the ninth.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 20-6 in August. They will need to win on Thursday night to extend their streak to 10 consecutive winning series, which would tie the franchise record set in 1944 and matched in 2009.

Both of the Pirates runs scored in the fifth off Miles Mikolas, who lost for the first time since June 29, a span of 11 starts.

Matt Carpenter left the game in the fourth inning, after walking in his first two at-bats. An announcement from the Cardinals said he was feeling nauseous.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had just five hits against Trevor Williams and three relievers – a first-inning double by Yadier Molina, a fourth-inning double by Paul DeJong, singles by Matt Adams in the sixth and Jose Martinez in the eighth and a two-out double by Yairo Munoz in the ninth … Adam’s hit was his first hit since rejoining the Cardinals last week and snapped an 0-of-27 streak, most of which came while he was still playing for the Nationals. Adams had replaced Carpenter at first base … The Cardinals were 0-of-9 with runners in scoring position as they were shut out at home for the first time since June 1, a 4-0 loss to the Pirates … Tyler O’Neill was 0-of-4 and struck out three times.

On the mound: Mikolas got out of a bases-loaded jam in first inning but could not escape unscathed in the fifth, when the Pirates got a leadoff double and three consecutive one-out singles to produce both of their runs… It was only the second loss for the Cardinals in a game started by Mikolas in his 11 starts since June 29 … Chasen Shreve, Dominic Leone, Brett Cecil and Carlos Martinez all threw an inning of scoreless relief, with Shreve and Cecil giving up the only hits.

Key stat: It was the fifth time this season the Cardinals have been shut out, the third time it has come against the Pirates. They were shut out once in April, once in May, once in June, once in July and now once in August.

2019 spring schedule announced: The Cardinals announced their spring training schedule for next year, which will begin with a game on Feb. 23 against the Marlins in Jupiter. They will play 18 of their 31 games at Roger Dean Stadium, including three games as the visiting team against the Marlins. The Cardinals will make a three-day trip to the west coast of Florida, playing the Tigers in Lakeland on March 4, the Phillies in Clearwater on March 5 and the Yankees in Tampa on March 6. They will end their spring training with a game in Memphis against their Triple-A affiliate on March 25.

Worth noting: The Cardinals lost their second starting infielder to the DL in as many days on Wednesday when Jedd Gyorko was sidelined because of a groin injury, one day after Kolten Wong went out with a hamstring strain. Outfielder Adolis Garcia was recalled from Memphis … The Cardinals did not have an update on Michael Wacha’s status after he left his rehab start on Tuesday night in Springfield after just 2 1/3 innings. It is likely they will know more about his condition on Thursday … Dann Bilardello of the Palm Beach Cardinals was named the Florida State League manager of the year, two days after Memphis’ Stubby Clapp was named the repeat winner of that award in the Pacific Coast League … The rosters for the Arizona Fall League teams are scheduled to be announced on Thursday. The Cardinals should have six or seven prospects on the roster of the Surprise Saguaros.

Looking ahead: John Gant will get the start in the final game of the series on Thursday night, which begins an hour earlier than normal, at 6:15 p.m.

