ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals fans pride themselves as the “Best Fans in Baseball,” and in a way they are, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

The financial website ranked 2018’s “Best Baseball Cities” by comparing 360 cities using 31 factors, including ticket price, performance level, attendance and fan engagement.

St. Louis was ranked the second-best baseball city in terms of cities with a Major League Baseball team, behind New York.

But, a closer look at the rankings shows a nugget of truth to the famous St. Louis claim as having the best fans in baseball..

The city ranked first in MLB Fan Engagement, which WalletHub described as “the number of Twitter followers and Facebook ‘Likes’ per capita.”

So, there you have it.

Cardinals fans really are the best in baseball—at least when it comes to liking and following the team on social media.

READ MORE: 'Sign a superstar!' 'Don't cripple the franchise!' Cardinal Nation is hard to please

WalletHub also ranked the best overall baseball cities, which included fandom in Minor League Baseball, college teams and the MLB. St. Louis came in third, behind New York and Los Angeles.

Here are some highlights in how St. Louis ranked:

1st – MLB fan engagement

4th – Performance level of MLB team (WalletHub: Calculated by dividing number of wins by total number of games played)

17th – Avg. ticket price for MLB game

64th – Performance level of college baseball teams

184th – College-baseball fan engagement

You can check out WalletHub’s full rankings and methodology here.

READ MORE: Which current Cardinal would you like to have a beer with?

© 2018 KSDK