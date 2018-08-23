ST. LOUIS – Big City is back and he got his hands on Matt Carpenter’s not-so-secret ingredient.

Carpenter shared this photo of Matt Adams eating his infamous salsa.

@BigCityForReal is back and eating salsa!! Because even he knows...#ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 his bath is TBD pic.twitter.com/72SGqjRczI — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 22, 2018

On Tuesday, Adams was claimed off the waivers by the Cardinals. Adams, 29, was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the June 2009 First Year Player Draft and was in the Cardinals organization for nine years including 2012-17 in St. Louis.

