ST. LOUIS — Four months from today, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Brewers in Milwaukee to open their 2019 campaign.

Although we are still 120 days from opening day, the Cardinals are building excitement with the announcement of their giveaway schedule.

This year, the Cardinals are again focusing on jerseys, bobbleheads and the anniversary of an all-time great Cardinals team.

In all, fans will have a chance to take home five bobbleheads, seven replica jerseys, two replica rings and a bunch of other unique giveaway items.

The 2004 Cardinals will be honored at a weekend series against the Houston Astros on the July 26-28. The Cardinals topped the Astros in the 2004 playoffs, and fans will be able to relive those moments with mystery jersey, 2004 NL Championship replica ring and MV3 bobblehead giveaways.

If Yadi is your favorite player, there will be plenty of items for you.

On April 26, you can pick up a red or blue Yadi tumbler

On April 28, fans 15 and under can get a new blue Yadi kids jersey

On May 10, Yadi-Roberto Clemente combo bobbleheads

On Sept. 2, you can get an exclusive Yadi Funko figure

The T-shirt of the month also returns again this year.

Oh, and if you wanted one of the new blue jerseys, they are giving them to the first 30,000 fans 16 and older on April 20.

For a full list of the giveaways, click here.

