By Rob Rains

Game Report: Nationals 4, Cardinals 3 (10 Innings)

Twenty-four hours after losing a game the Cardinals felt they should have won, they did it again.

Bud Norris could not protect a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning, walking the leadoff hitter before giving up a two-run homer to Bryce Harper that tied the game. Then in the 10th, Harper’s sacrifice fly off Chasen Shreve won Monday’s game for the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

After losing in 10 innings to the Reds at home on Sunday, when Norris allowed back to back home runs, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was non-committal on whether Norris will remain as the team’s closer.

“That’s a question that I don’t think I can answer right this moment,” Shildt told reporters.

The Cardinals now have lost three games in a row for the first time since the All-Star break. They remained 5 ½ games behind the Cubs in the NL Central but now trail the Brewers by 1 ½ games for the top wild-card spot.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Just like on Sunday the Cardinals had the bases loaded with nobody out, this time in the eighth inning, and didn’t score. Jose Martinez, who struck out on Sunday, hit into a second-to-home to first double play this time before Marcell Ozuna struck out … They built the 3-1 lead against Max Scherzer on a two-run single by Paul DeJong in the first and a leadoff homer by Yairo Munoz in the sixth after Scherzer, who finished with 11 strikeouts, had retired 12 batters in a row … Munoz also singled in the first and eighth, collecting three of the team’s five hits … Their only other hit was a single by Harrison Bader in the second inning … Ozuna struck out three times and is now hitless in his first eight at-bats since coming off the disabled list.

On the mound: Until the ninth the Nationals’ only run came on a first-inning homer by Trea Turner off Jack Flaherty, who gave up just three hits but walked five and threw 96 pitches in five innings … Flaherty has allowed only five runs combined in his last six starts, covering 37 innings, a 1.22 ERA … The five walks were the most he has allowed in a game this season … In total the Cardinals issued seven walks but did not allow any of them to score until the ninth inning … John Brebbia was recalled from Memphis and struck out the side in the sixth … Carlos Martinez worked out of a jam after walking two hitters with one out in the seventh and Jordan Hicks got back-to-back strikeouts to strand a runner on second in the eighth … Shreve took over for Norris with runners on first and second and two outs in the ninth and after a walk loaded the bases, struck out Matt Wieters to send the game to the 10th … He gave up a leadoff double to open that inning, then a bunt single to set up Harper’s game-winning fly ball.

Key stat: Norris suffered his fifth blown save of the season, his second against the Nationals. He had allowed just one home run in his previous 22 innings coming into the last two games.

Worth noting: Both Yadier Molina and Jose Martinez were not in the starting lineup, Molina sitting for only the second time since the All-Star break. He is just 10-of-59, a .169 average, with three RBIs in his last 15 games … Munoz’s homer was only the third by a Cardinal off Scherzer, following a 2015 homer by Brandon Moss and a 2016 grand slam from Stephen Piscotty … Shildt announced that Adam Wainwright will get the start next Monday when the Cardinals return home from this road trip to face the Pirates. It will be the first start for Wainwright, who has been out with a sore elbow, since May 13 … With Wainwright’s return, both Daniel Poncedeleon and Luke Weaver will work out of the bullpen … Monday was the final day of the regular season in the minor leagues. Three of the Cardinals’ farm teams – Memphis, Palm Beach and Peoria – qualified for the playoffs. Palm Beach will begin the postseason on Tuesday, while Memphis and Peoria will start on Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Miles Mikolas, who did not get to pitch in Washington at the All-Star game when he had to fly to Florida for the birth of his twins, will get the start on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.

