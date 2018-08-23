LOS ANGELES — Game Report: Cardinals 3, Dodgers 1

The Cardinals might want to consider “better late than never” as a possible slogan for this year’s team.

They have shown a remarkable tendency to produce big hits in crucial late-inning situations, and Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong did it again on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

A game that featured a brilliant pitching duel between Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler for six innings turned on a pinch-hit home run by O’Neill in the eighth inning that tied the game and a game-winning two-run blast in the ninth by DeJong off Kenley Jansen as the Cardinals completed their first series sweep at Dodger Stadium since 2006, starting rookie pitchers in all three games.

The Cardinals hit at least two home runs in each of the three games, the first time they have ever done that in a three-game series in Los Angeles. They have now hit 58 home runs in the seventh inning or later, the most in the National League. Five of their seven home runs in this series came in the seventh inning or later.

Flaherty and Buehler only allowed a combined four hits and one run through Flaherty’s six innings and seven for Buehler. Flaherty struck out 10 and Buehler nine.

The Cardinals improved to 13-2 in their last 15 games and are now 17-4 in August.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Buehler limited the Cardinals to just three hits through the seventh inning before leaving the game … O’Neill’s homer gave the Cardinals at least one home run in their last 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors … DeJong was in a 1-of-14 slump before his homer, which came on an 0-2 pitch and followed a single by Jedd Gyorko, who had three of the team’s seven hits … Matt Carpenter struck out in all four of his at-bats.

On the mound: For the second time this season Flaherty carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, only to have it broken up by a home run. Joc Pederson’s homer with one out in the sixth was the only hit Flaherty allowed as he walked two and struck out 10 … It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season ... The 22-year-old Flaherty is the youngest Cardinal to take two no-hit bids into the sixth inning since Silvio Martinez did it in 1978 … Brett Cecil pitched a 1-2-3 seventh but Dakota Hudson had to get out of a jam in the eighth when the Dodgers loaded the bases on a single, a throwing error by Gyorko and a walk, but he retired Manny Machado on a ground out to end the inning … Jordan Hicks got the save, striking out the side in the ninth on 11 pitches.

Key stat: Flaherty has allowed only three runs in his last four starts, all scoring on two home runs. Over those four starts he has worked a combined 25 innings with an ERA of 1.08. He has struck out 33 hitters during that stretch.

2019 home schedule released: The Cardinals released their home schedule for 2019 on Wednesday as well as announcing that their opening game for next year will be on March 28 in Milwaukee. The Cardinals will also play in Pittsburgh following the series in Milwaukee before opening the home schedule against the Padres on April 4 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will end the regular season at home against the Cubs. The interleague schedule will include home series against Kansas City, Oakland, the Los Angeles Angels and the Astros.

Worth noting: The Cardinals opened a roster spot for Matt Adams on Wednesday by placing Marcell Ozuna on the DL because of his sore right shoulder. Ozuna will be eligible to return on Sept. 1, when rosters can be expanded … In another roster move, Yairo Munoz came off the DL and pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon, who would not have been available to pitch for several days after working four innings on Tuesday night, was optioned to Memphis … Adam Wainwright made another rehab start for Double A Springfield Wednesday night and worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks and hitting a batter while striking out three. He threw 44 pitches, 29 for strikes … Michael Wacha, who recorded only two outs in his first rehab start, will start again for Palm Beach on Thursday night.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals will spend Thursday’s day off in Denver before opening a three-game series Friday night against the Rockies with Miles Mikolas getting the start.

