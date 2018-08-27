By Rob Rains

Game Report: Cardinals 12, Rockies 3

Of the 285 pitches thrown in Sunday’s game, the one which might have made the biggest difference in the outcome was a 3-2 pitch from Rockies’ starter Tyler Anderson to Tyler O’Neill in the first inning.

After a leadoff double by Matt Carpenter, the Cardinals had a runner on second and two out and Anderson was one pitch away from a scoreless first inning.

Instead, the Cardinals’ rookie sent the pitch over the wall in left – and opened the floodgates. Anderson did not make it out of the first, the Cardinals tied a season-high by scoring six runs and cruised to the victory.

Carpenter got a second at-bat in the inning and doubled again on a day when he would tie the major-league record by hitting four doubles, becoming only the second Cardinal ever to do that in a nine-inning game. The other to do it was Joe Medwick on Aug. 4, 1937.

The win allowed the Cardinals to complete their ninth consecutive series win, something they hadn’t done since 2009. They also extended their streak of not losing two games in a row to 31 consecutive games, dating back to July 22-23.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

They also completed a 5-1 road trip to Los Angeles and Colorado and remained in possession of the top wild-card spot in the standings and four games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Eight of the nine Cardinals’ starters had at least one RBI with Carpenter, O’Neill, Bader and starting pitcher Austin Gomber all recording two RBIs. Gomber’s RBIs came on a bases-loaded infield hit in the first, which included Bader scoring from second base … The only starter without an RBI was Paul DeJong, who contributed a single and scored a run in the big first inning, when the Cardinals collected six two-out hits … A four-run third inning increased the lead to 10-1, including Carpenter’s third double … The Cardinals finished with 16 hits, with all of the starters except Yairo Munoz contributing at least one hit.

On the mound: Gomber allowed just two runs over six innings, becoming the first left-handed starter to win a game for the Cardinals at Coors Field since Kent Mercker on July 24, 1999. It was the eighth game starter by a left-hander since then, the last coming when Marco Gonzales made his major-league debut in 2014. Gomber scattered five hits, walked one and struck out six … Tyson Ross allowed a run in two innings of relief while Dominic Leone, activated from the 60-day DL before the game, made his first appearance since May 4 and worked a perfect ninth inning, retiring the side on only four pitches.

Key stat: The Cardinals are 15-3 in their last 18 games and 19-5 in August with four games left in the month. The last time they won 20 games in August was in 2009.

Worth noting: The Cardinals are hopeful Kolten Wong will not have to go on the disabled list after straining his hamstring running to first base on Saturday night. He will be re-evaluated when the team gets back to St. Louis … Mike Mayers also had to leave Saturday night’s game and was placed on the DL on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation … Leone took his place on the active roster and the team opened a spot on the 40-man roster by releasing Ryan Sherriff, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery … Adam Wainwright is scheduled to make what could be his last rehab start on Monday night for Memphis … The Cardinals rookie-level team advanced to the best-of-three championship series in the Gulf Coast League on Sunday and will begin the series on Monday against the Tigers.

Looking ahead: After Monday’s day off, the Cardinals will open a three-game series against the Pirates on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty is the scheduled starter.

More from Rob:

© 2018 KSDK