ST. LOUIS — Editor's Note: The standings have been updated to include the elimination number (E#) in both the divisional and Wild Card standings. The numbers, which indicate how many games remain for a team before they are mathematically eliminated from the postseason hunt, will be reflected next to each contending team until they are eliminated.

As the weeks left in the MLB season dwindle, so too do the number of teams in the hunt for a playoff spot. While the scene is mostly set in the American League — the Red Sox, Indians and Yankees are all but guaranteed spots — the same can't be said for the competitive National League.

As of Sunday night, the Cubs lead the NL Central by 3.5 games, the Braves have created significant separation over the Phillies, and the Rockies continue to narrowly keep both the Dodgers and Diamondbacks from taking their spot in first. The final couple of weeks will haunt some National League teams and pave the way to October for others.

The Wild Card game will feature the top two teams that don't win their divisions from each league for a one-game playoff on Tuesday, Oct. 2 (National League) and Wednesday, Oct. 3 (American League). The winner of those two games will then play the top seed in the Division Series for a best-of-five series. If the season ended today, the Cubs and Red Sox would hold those top spots, which means the Cardinals and Cubs could face off in the NLDS for a rematch of 2015.

It's worth noting each win and loss in the regular season either gives any team a 0.5 advantage or a 0.5 disadvantage. For example, the Cardinals can gain 0.5 ground on the Cubs during an off-day, as well as the Wild Card leaders.

Because the chase for two Wild Card spots will likely come down to the wire, 5 On Your Side has compiled a daily rundown of who is playing who, who won to who and who could whichever direction. The list will be compiled of teams in the mix for the Wild Card — as well as the always-important NL Central chase.

National League Central

Cubs | 84-60 | .580 | --

| 84-60 | .580 | -- Brewers | 83-63 | .568 | 2.0 GB | E#: 16

| 83-63 | .568 | 2.0 GB | E#: 16 Cardinals | 81-64 | .558 | 3.5 GB | E#: 15

Pirates | 71-73 | .493 | 12 GB | E#: 6

| 71-73 | .493 | 12 GB | E#: 6 Reds | 63-83 | .432 | 21.5 GB | E

National League Wild Card: The top two Wild Card teams qualify for the one-game playoff. GB calculated from second Wild Card spot.

Brewers | 83-63 | .568 | +1.5

| 83-63 | .568 | +1.5 Cardinals | 81-64 | .558 | --

Dodgers | 78-67 | .538 | 3.0 GB | E#: 15

| 78-67 | .538 | 3.0 GB | E#: 15 D-Backs | 77-68 | .531 | 2.5 GB | E#: 14

| 77-68 | .531 | 2.5 GB | E#: 14 Phillies | 74-70 | .514 | 6.5 GB | E#: 12

National League East Contenders

Braves | 80-64 | .556 | --

| 80-64 | .556 | -- Phillies | 74-70 | .517 | 6.5 GB

National League West Contenders

Rockies | 79-65 | .549 | --

| 79-65 | .549 | -- Dodgers | 78-67 | .538 | 3.0 GB | E#: 17

| 78-67 | .538 | 3.0 GB | E#: 17 D-Backs | 77-68 | .531 | 2.5 GB | E#: 16

Series to watch:

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Monday : Cardinals 8, Pirates 7

: Cardinals 8, Pirates 7 Tuesday : Cardinals 11, Pirates 5

: Cardinals 11, Pirates 5 Wednesday: 12 p.m. Taillon (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs. Poncedeleon (0-1, 2.67 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs

Monday : Brewers 3, Cubs 2

: Brewers 3, Cubs 2 Tuesday : Cubs 3, Brewers 0

: Cubs 3, Brewers 0 Wednesday: 7 p.m., Anderson (9-7, 3.95 ERA) vs. Hendricks (11-10, 3.71 ERA)

D-Backs vs. Rockies

Monday : Rockies 12, D-Backs 2

: Rockies 12, D-Backs 2 Tuesday : D-Backs 6, Rockies 3

: D-Backs 6, Rockies 3 Wednesday : 7:40 p.m., Corbin (11-5, 3.01 ERA) vs. Gray (11-7, 4.69 ERA)

: 7:40 p.m., Corbin (11-5, 3.01 ERA) vs. Gray (11-7, 4.69 ERA) Thursday: 2:10 p.m. Buchholz (7-2, 2.01 ERA) vs. Freeland (14-7, 2.91)

Braves vs. Giants

Monday : Braves 4, Giants 1

: Braves 4, Giants 1 Tuesday : Braves 4, Giants 1

: Braves 4, Giants 1 Wednesday: 2:45 p.m., Sanchez (6-5, 3.09 ERA) vs. Holland (7-8, 3.54 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies

Monday : Nationals 7, Phillies 6

: Nationals 7, Phillies 6 Tuesday : Nationals 3, Phillies 1

: Nationals 3, Phillies 1 Wednesday: 6 p.m. Strasburg (7-7, 4.04 ERA) vs. Nola (16-4, 2.29 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds

Monday : Reds 10, Dodgers 6

: Reds 10, Dodgers 6 Tuesday : Reds 3, Dodgers 1

: Reds 3, Dodgers 1 Wednesday: 11:35 a.m., Stripling (8-3, 2.61 ERA) vs. De Sclafani (7-4, 4.56 ERA)

