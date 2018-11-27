ST. LOUIS- While it remains to be seen if Cardinals' fans will get Paul Goldschmidt or Bryce Harper under their trees this holiday season, the team is making sure Cardinal Nation can secure tickets to the best games in 2019.

The club has announced holiday packs and single-game all-inclusive tickets for the 2019 season will be available to buy starting on Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m.

The holiday packs come in the five, six and ten game variety and center around key promotional giveaways and biggest matchups.

Among the notable holiday packs are the Opening Day Pack, the Jersey Pack, The Bobblehead Pack and the Cubs Pack.

Five game packs will start as low as $79.

For more information on Cardinals holiday packs, you can visit the team's website by clicking here.

© 2018 KSDK