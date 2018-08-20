ST. LOUIS — As the weeks left in the MLB season dwindle, so too do the number of teams in the hunt for a playoff spot. While the scene is mostly set in the American League — the Red Sox, Indians and Yankees are all but guaranteed spots — the same can't be said for the competitive National League.

As of Thursday, the Cubs lead the NL Central by 3.0 games, the Braves hold a narrow lead over the Phillies and the Diamondbacks are fighting to keep both the Rockies and Dodgers from taking their spot in first. The final 30-plus games will haunt some National League teams and pave the way to October for others.

The Wild Card game will feature the top two teams that don't win their divisions from each league for a one-game playoff on Tuesday, Oct. 2 (National League) and Wednesday, Oct. 3 (American League). The winner of those two games will then play the top seed in the Division Series for a best-of-five series. If the season ended today, the Cubs and Red Sox would hold those top spots, which means the Cardinals and Cubs could face off in the NLDS for a rematch of 2015.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

READ MORE | Cardinals complete sweep of Dodgers for first time since 2006

READ MORE | Ozuna to DL, Poncedeleon to AAA in pair of roster moves

It's worth noting each win and loss in the regular season either gives any team a 0.5 advantage or a 0.5 disadvantage. For example, the Cardinals can gain 0.5 ground on the Cubs during an off-day, as well as the Wild Card leaders.

Because the chase for two Wild Card spots will likely come down to the wire, 5 On Your Side has compiled a daily rundown of who is playing who, who won to who and who could whichever direction. The list will be compiled of teams in the mix for the Wild Card — as well as the always-important NL Central chase.

National League Central

Cubs | 73-53 | .579 | --

| 73-53 | .579 | -- Cardinals | 71-57 | .555 | 3.0 GB

Brewers | 71-58 | .550 | 3.5 GB

| 71-58 | .550 | 3.5 GB Pirates | 63-65 | .492 | 11.0 GB

| 63-65 | .492 | 11.0 GB Reds | 56-72 | .438 | 18.0 GB

National League Wild Card: The top two Wild Card teams qualify for the one-game playoff. GB calculated from second Wild Card spot.

Cardinals | 71-57 | .555 | + 0.5

Rockies | 70-57 | .551 | --

| 70-57 | .551 | -- Brewers | 71-58 | .550 | --

Phillies | 69-58 | .543 | 1.0 GB

| 69-58 | .543 | 1.0 GB Dodgers | 67-61 | .523 | 3.5 GB

National League East Contenders

Atlanta | 72-55 | .563 | --

| 72-55 | .563 | -- Philadelphia | 69-58 | .543 | 3.0 GB

| 69-58 | .543 | 3.0 GB Washington | 64-64 | .500 | 8.5 GB

National League West Contenders

Arizona | 71-56 | .559 | --

| 71-56 | .559 | -- Colorado | 70-57 | .551 | 1.0 GB

| 70-57 | .551 | 1.0 GB Los Angeles | 67-61 | .528 | 4.5 GB

Series to follow this weekend

Player's Weekend starts Friday. Players have the option to wear nicknames on the backs of their jerseys and get a little more creative with their cleats. While it should be a little more fun this weekend, the Cardinals will need to play well as they visit the red-hot Rockies. Here are you series to watch this weekend.

Cardinals vs. Rockies

Friday: 7:40 p.m. — Mikolas (13-3, 2.80 ERA) vs. Senzatela (4-3, 4.47 ERA)

Saturday: 7:10 p.m. — Gant (5-5, 3.76 ERA) vs. Márquez (11-9, 4.42 ERA)

Sunday: 2:10 p.m. — Gomber (3-0, 2.98 ERA) vs. Anderson (6-6, 4.45 ERA)

This is the only series of two NL contenders this weekend, which could be damaging for one or both these teams. The Cardinals took three of four from the Rockies just after the all-star break, including a pair of walk-off wins.

These are the two hottest teams in the National League — both winning eight of their last 10 games — and are separated by just 0.5 games in the Wild Card.

The Cardinals pitching staff has been hot as of late, but none of their starters this weekend have ever made a start at Coors Field.

Reds vs. Cubs

Friday: 1:20 p.m. — Harvey (6-7, 4.91 ERA) vs. Mills (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. — Castillo (7-10, 4.86 ERA) vs. Quintana (10-9, 4.36 ERA)

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. — Bailey (1-11, 6.21 ERA) vs. Hendricks (9-10, 4.04 ERA)

This series started on Thursday night, with a blowout win for the Cubs, but that has not been the case for the matchups between these two this season. The Cubs currently have the best record in the NL, and the Reds were one of the worst teams in the NL for much of the season, but the Reds actually have a winning record in the season series (7-6).

The Cubs seem to be breaking out of an offensive slump, scoring 15 runs in their last two, after scoring just one run in each of the previous five games. Newly acquired Daniel Murphy has two hits in each of his first two games in a Cubs uniform.

They are hoping to get a little bit of space in the NL Central race before taking on some of the top NL East teams late next week.

Pirates vs. Brewers

Friday: 7:10 p.m. — Musgrove (5-7, 3.31 ERA) vs. Miley (2-2, 2.18 ERA)

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — Taillon (9-9, 3.58 ERA) vs. Chacin (13-4, 3.58 ERA)

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — Archer (4-6, 4.41 ERA) vs. Anderson (8-7, 3.92 ERA)

The Brewers are getting this matchup against the Pirates at a good time, but that may not be enough to overcome the Pirates domination of the season series. The Pirates have won eight of the 10 games this season, including a five-game sweep just before the all-star break.

The Brewers have spent much of the season in prime playoff position, but they are just one game over .500 since the all-star break and have seen the Cardinals and Rockies pull even in the Wild Card race.

The Pirates have lost eight of their last 10, falling out of contention in the playoff race and under the .500 mark. They were buyers at the trade deadline, trading for Sunday's starter Chris Archer. But the prospect they traded, Tyler Glasnow(3.38 ERA since trade), has been better than Archer(4.91 ERA since trade) since the trade.

The rest

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have the toughest task for the rest of the NL challengers as they face off against the Mariners. The M's have been a surprise contender this season, but have fallen out of contention in the last few weeks. That being said, they have a better record than the D-backs.

Braves vs. Marlins

This matchup had fireworks earlier this month, as the Marlins hit stud rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. after he homered in five straight games. Acuna got his revenge in the first game of this four-game set by homering again. The Braves will hope to extend their division lead by beating up on the basement-dwelling Marlins.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays

The Phillies look to continue their strong 2018 campaign against the sub-.500 Blue Jays. Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk has 17 home runs for the Jays, good for fourth on the team. The Phillies have a top Cy Young contender in Aaron Nola, but he won't take the mound after pitching eight shutout innings Thursday afternoon.

© 2018 KSDK