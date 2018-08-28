ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals removed the interim tag from Mike Shildt's title in a tweet Tuesday. They will hold a 4 p.m. press conference Tuesday to make the official announcement.

Interim no more!



Mike Shildt has been named the #STLCards Field Manager. pic.twitter.com/yV4VCf7Gi7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 28, 2018

He was promoted to interim manager in on July 14 after the firing of Mike Matheny.

The Cardinals have a 26-12 record under Shildt and currently lead the NL Wild Card race. Shildt started managing in the Cardinals organization in 2009 and joined the Major League coaching staff in 2017 as the quality control coach. He was moved to third base coach that year and was moved again to bench coach at the start of 2018.

He was given a two-year extension. He will be the manager until the 2020 season.

5 On Your Side will provide the press conference, click here to watch.

This 400 @Cardinals presser appears to be Mike Shildt related. The Cardinals don’t appear to need any more evidence that he is the man. @ksdknews — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) August 28, 2018

© 2018 KSDK