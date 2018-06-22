By Rob Rains

The Cardinals were in desperate need of a well-pitched game from Carlos Martinez on Thursday night but didn’t get it.



He didn’t get much help from the offense or defense, either, as the Cardinals had only two hits through the first seven innings in Milwaukee and the defense committed a season-high four errors in the loss to the Brewers.



The loss was the seventh in the last nine games for the Cardinals.



Martinez lasted just four innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs, although two were unearned because of two errors, including one he committed. He walked two and also threw two wild pitches, throwing 92 pitches to get 12 outs.



Martinez has not won a game since May 2 and in his four starts since coming off the disabled list this month has pitched a combined 16 2/3 innings and allowed 17 runs.



The Cardinals even turned to a position player, Greg Garcia, to pitch the eighth inning. He allowed one single but did not give up a run.



Here is how the game broke down:



At the plate: Matt Carpenter hit the first pitch of the game for a home run, but the Cardinals did not get another hit until Yairo Munoz had an RBI double in the fifth … Those were the team’s only two hits until the eighth, when Munoz and Garcia singled. Carpenter walked to load the bases with nobody out but the Cardinals failed to score as Tommy Pham struck out and Jose Martinez hit into a double play … They did score a run in the ninth when Jedd Gyorko doubled, went to third on an infield hit by Harrison Bader and scored on Munoz’s single, his third hit of the game.



On the mound: Martinez gave up two runs in the first inning, two in the third and three in the fourth. The Cardinals have allowed at least one run in the first inning in each of their last four games, a total of eight runs … Brett Cecil worked a scoreless inning, pitching around two walks … John Gant, recalled from Memphis before the game, worked a 1-2-3 sixth but could not pitch around two errors by Gyorko in the seventh and allowed four unearned runs as the Brewers increased their lead to 11-2. Three of the runs scored on a triple by Eric Thames which Tommy Pham saved from being a grand slam but saw the ball fall out of his glove … Garcia made his professional pitching debut in the eighth, allowing a leadoff single before getting a double play and a fly out.



Key stat: The Cardinals have not had a starter work more than 5 1/3 innings in their last eight games. Over that stretch the starters have thrown a combined 37 innings and the bullpen has thrown 33 2/3 innings.



Worth noting: Carpenter’s homer was his seventh as the first batter of a game and second this season. Since 2011, the Cardinals have led off a game with a home run 12 times and five of those have been in Milwaukee … As expected the Cardinals places Michael Wacha on the 10-day DL on Thursday after he had to leave Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia because of a strained oblique. He will miss at least two starts but could be out for a longer period. His next start would have been Monday, and it is likely that assignment will go to either Daniel Poncedeleon or Dakota Hudson. Poncedeleon pitched three hitless innings for Memphis on Thursday night, throwing 45 pitches. Gant also could be a candidate, but he threw 41 pitches in his two innings in relief of Martinez … Paul DeJong began hitting off a pitching machine on Thursday and hopes he can begin taking live batting practice in the next few days.

