ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are still in the hunt for a spot in the postseason, but fans can secure their seats soon for the October action.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday morning that tickets for potential Wild Card and Division Series games will go on sale Thursday, September 20 at noon St. Louis time.

There are four ways fans can get their tickets:

Online at Cardinals.com

By calling (314) 345-9000

By going to the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street

By placing a deposit on new 2019 season tickets

It’s possible the Cards could host the National League Wild Card game on Tuesday, October 2. If they win that game, the National League Division Series games go from October 4 through 10.

READ MORE: Why September baseball in St. Louis brings out my true love for the sport

© 2018 KSDK