ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals could be in store for even more bonus October baseball if they end the season in a tie for a postseason spot.

Fans can secure their seat Tuesday morning in case that happens.

The Cardinals are opening ticket sales at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a potential tiebreaker game. The game would be played at Busch Stadium on Monday, October 1. Tickets start at $10.

Because the National League Central Division is in such a tight race right now, the tiebreaker game could be for either the NL Central Division or the Wild Card.

As of Tuesday morning, the Cards are half a game ahead of the Rockies for the second Wild Card spot.

But the Cards, Brewers and Cubs are still in the hunt for the Central Division title, and because the Redbirds are playing both teams to round out the regular season, they still have a chance at winning the division.

Here are the standings as of Tuesday morning:

Chicago – In first place

Milwaukee – 1.5 games back

St. Louis – 4.5 games back

The Cards lost against the Brewers Monday night, but they’ll have two more chances to work their way up the division standings Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hunt for a Red October continues in Chicago Friday, when the Cards begin the final three-game series of the season against the Cubs.

