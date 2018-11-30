ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals are bringing back lefty reliever Chasen Shreve for the 2019 season.

Shreve was arbitration eligible, but has opted to sign a one-year deal with the club today.

The lefty was acquired from the New York Yankees during the 2018 season as part of the deal sending hometown slugger Luke Voit to New York. The Cardinals also received reliever Giovanny Gallegos as part of the deal.

Shreve pitched to the tune of a 3.07 ERA last season in 20 appearances for the Cardinals, and ranked 5th among all left-handed relievers in baseball in swing-and-miss percentage (33%) in his entire 2018 campaign.

