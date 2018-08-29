ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2019 spring training scheduled on Wednesday.

The team’s 31-game Grapefruit League is set to start on February 23 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

The Cardinals 2019 Grapefruit League schedule features 15 home dates and 16 road games.

The Cardinals will host eight different opponents during Grapefruit League contests, including home games against the New York Yankees (Thursday, March 21) and Philadelphia Phillies (Monday, March 18). The Cardinals will also host the Miami Marlins (3 games), Washington Nationals (3 games), Houston Astros (2 games), New York Mets (3 games), Detroit Tigers (Monday, February 25) and Atlanta Braves (Wed., February 27).

The Cardinals have two home Saturday games (March 2 & March 9) and three home Sunday contests (February 24, March 3 and March 24).

The Cardinals will break camp on Sunday, March 24 following their game against Miami, and will travel to Memphis, where they will play an exhibition game against their triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, on Monday, March 25 at AutoZone Park. The Cardinals will open their regular season schedule on Thursday, March 28 at Milwaukee.

