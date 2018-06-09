WASHINGTON D.C. — Game Report: Cardinals 7, Nationals 6
Carlos Martinez picked up his first save in nearly four years on Wednesday night, and it could not have come at a better time for the Cardinals.
On a night when a 7-1 lead almost evaporated in the Washington, D.C. humidity, Martinez pitched the final two innings and protected the one-run lead and the Cardinals escaped with the victory over the Nationals.
Martinez’s six outs included throwing a called third strike past Bryce Harper with a runner on first to end the eighth and then pitching around a leadoff single and an error in the ninth to finish the game by striking out Michael A. Taylor on a 3-2 pitch.
The save was the first for Martinez for the Cardinals since Sept. 28, 2014, and the third of his career.
The win let the Cardinals move to just a half-game behind the Brewers in the race for the NL’s top wild-card spot. They remained 4 ½ games behind the Cubs in the Central division.
Here is how the game broke down:
At the plate: The Cardinals built the big lead on two home runs from Matt Adams, his first since rejoining the Cardinals, and a home run from Yairo Munoz … Adams hit a three-run homer in the first inning against his former team and added a solo shot in the fifth before Munoz connected for his eighth homer of the season in the sixth, increasing the lead to 7-1 … Marcell Ozuna had a season-high four-hit game, all singles, and Jose Martinez broke out of his recent slump with three hits … The top four hitters in the lineup – Matt Carpenter, Martinez, Adams and Ozuna were a combined 11-of-19 … The Cardinals had a chance to pad their lead when they loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but Ozuna and Paul DeJong flew out.
On the mound: Miles Mikolas allowed just two runs through the first six innings before running out of gas with two outs in the seventh, when he gave up consecutive hits … Dakota Hudson relieved and walked the leadoff hitter before giving up a bases-loaded double to Ryan Zimmerman and a single producing four runs and closing the gap to 7-6 before he finally got out of the inning … Martinez struck out four in his two innings of work to give the win to Mikolas, improving his record to 14-4. Mikolas is 8-0 in 14 road starts this season.
Key stat: It was not a good series for the Cardinals bullpen. In a combined 11 2/3 innings over the three games the relievers allowed 10 runs and also permitted five runners inherited from the starters to score.
Worth noting: Harper reached base in 11 of 16 plate appearances in the three games, drawing six walks, hitting two doubles, a game-tying home run in the ninth and the game-tying sacrifice fly in the 10th on Monday. The only time he struck out in the series was against Martinez to end the eighth on Wednesday night … Harrison Bader did throw Harper out at the plate in the first inning … Yadier Molina came out of the game after he was thrown out trying to steal second in the eighth inning. A team spokesman said Molina was suffering from tightness in his left hamstring … As expected, the Cardinals activated Kolten Wong from the disabled list. He likely will be back in the starting lineup on Friday night … Bench coach Pop Warner coached third base as Jose Oquendo missed the game to attend his daughter’s Army graduation ceremony.
Looking ahead: After a day off on Thursday, the Cardinals will be in Detroit on Friday night to begin a weekend series against the Tigers. Austin Gomber is the scheduled starter.