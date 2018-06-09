WASHINGTON D.C. — Game Report: Cardinals 7, Nationals 6

Carlos Martinez picked up his first save in nearly four years on Wednesday night, and it could not have come at a better time for the Cardinals.

On a night when a 7-1 lead almost evaporated in the Washington, D.C. humidity, Martinez pitched the final two innings and protected the one-run lead and the Cardinals escaped with the victory over the Nationals.

Martinez’s six outs included throwing a called third strike past Bryce Harper with a runner on first to end the eighth and then pitching around a leadoff single and an error in the ninth to finish the game by striking out Michael A. Taylor on a 3-2 pitch.

The save was the first for Martinez for the Cardinals since Sept. 28, 2014, and the third of his career.

The win let the Cardinals move to just a half-game behind the Brewers in the race for the NL’s top wild-card spot. They remained 4 ½ games behind the Cubs in the Central division.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals built the big lead on two home runs from Matt Adams, his first since rejoining the Cardinals, and a home run from Yairo Munoz … Adams hit a three-run homer in the first inning against his former team and added a solo shot in the fifth before Munoz connected for his eighth homer of the season in the sixth, increasing the lead to 7-1 … Marcell Ozuna had a season-high four-hit game, all singles, and Jose Martinez broke out of his recent slump with three hits … The top four hitters in the lineup – Matt Carpenter, Martinez, Adams and Ozuna were a combined 11-of-19 … The Cardinals had a chance to pad their lead when they loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but Ozuna and Paul DeJong flew out.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

On the mound: Miles Mikolas allowed just two runs through the first six innings before running out of gas with two outs in the seventh, when he gave up consecutive hits … Dakota Hudson relieved and walked the leadoff hitter before giving up a bases-loaded double to Ryan Zimmerman and a single producing four runs and closing the gap to 7-6 before he finally got out of the inning … Martinez struck out four in his two innings of work to give the win to Mikolas, improving his record to 14-4. Mikolas is 8-0 in 14 road starts this season.

Key stat: It was not a good series for the Cardinals bullpen. In a combined 11 2/3 innings over the three games the relievers allowed 10 runs and also permitted five runners inherited from the starters to score.

Worth noting: Harper reached base in 11 of 16 plate appearances in the three games, drawing six walks, hitting two doubles, a game-tying home run in the ninth and the game-tying sacrifice fly in the 10th on Monday. The only time he struck out in the series was against Martinez to end the eighth on Wednesday night … Harrison Bader did throw Harper out at the plate in the first inning … Yadier Molina came out of the game after he was thrown out trying to steal second in the eighth inning. A team spokesman said Molina was suffering from tightness in his left hamstring … As expected, the Cardinals activated Kolten Wong from the disabled list. He likely will be back in the starting lineup on Friday night … Bench coach Pop Warner coached third base as Jose Oquendo missed the game to attend his daughter’s Army graduation ceremony.

Looking ahead: After a day off on Thursday, the Cardinals will be in Detroit on Friday night to begin a weekend series against the Tigers. Austin Gomber is the scheduled starter.

© Exclusive to KSDK