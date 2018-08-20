ST. LOUIS — As the weeks left in the MLB season dwindle, so too do the number of teams in the hunt for a playoff spot. While the scene is mostly set in the American League — the Red Sox, Indians and Yankees are all but guaranteed spots — the same can't be said for the competitive National League.

As of Wednesday, the Cubs lead the NL Central by 3.0 games, the Braves have created some separation over the Phillies and the Diamondbacks continue to narrowly keep both the Rockies and Dodgers from taking their spot in first. The final 20-something games will haunt some National League teams and pave the way to October for others.

The Wild Card game will feature the top two teams that don't win their divisions from each league for a one-game playoff on Tuesday, Oct. 2 (National League) and Wednesday, Oct. 3 (American League). The winner of those two games will then play the top seed in the Division Series for a best-of-five series. If the season ended today, the Cubs and Red Sox would hold those top spots, which means the Cardinals and Cubs could face off in the NLDS for a rematch of 2015.

It's worth noting each win and loss in the regular season either gives any team a 0.5 advantage or a 0.5 disadvantage. For example, the Cardinals can gain 0.5 ground on the Cubs during an off-day, as well as the Wild Card leaders.

Because the chase for two Wild Card spots will likely come down to the wire, 5 On Your Side has compiled a daily rundown of who is playing who, who won to who and who could whichever direction. The list will be compiled of teams in the mix for the Wild Card — as well as the always-important NL Central chase.

National League Central

Cubs | 81-56 | .591 | --

| 81-56 | .591 | -- Brewers | 78-61 | .561 | 4.0 GB

| 78-61 | .561 | 4.0 GB Cardinals | 76-62 | .551 | 5.5 GB

Pirates | 68-71 | .489 | 14 GB

| 68-71 | .489 | 14 GB Reds | 59-80 | .424 | 23 GB

National League Wild Card: The top two Wild Card teams qualify for the one-game playoff. GB calculated from second Wild Card spot.

Brewers | 78-61 | .561 | + 1.0

| 78-61 | .561 | + 1.0 Cardinals | 77-62 | .551 | --

Dodgers | 75-63 | .543 | 1.5 GB

| 75-63 | .543 | 1.5 GB D-Backs | 74-64 | .536 | 2.5 GB

| 74-64 | .536 | 2.5 GB Phillies | 73-65 | .529 | 3.5 GB

National League East Contenders

Braves | 76-62 | .551 | --

| 76-62 | .551 | -- Phillies | 73-65 | .529 | 3.0 GB

National League West Contenders

Rockies | 75-62 | .547 | --

| 75-62 | .547 | -- Dodgers | 75-63 | .543 | 0.5 GB

| 75-63 | .543 | 0.5 GB D-Backs | 74-64 | .536 | 1.0 GB

Series to pay attention to:

Cardinals vs. Nationals

Monday : Nationals 4, Cardinals 3

: Nationals 4, Cardinals 3 Tuesday : Cardinals 11, Nationals 8

: Cardinals 11, Nationals 8 Wednesday: Mikolas (13-4, 2.96 ERA) vs. Roark (8-14, 4.03 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers

Monday : Brewers 4, Cubs 3

: Brewers 4, Cubs 3 Tuesday : Brewers 11, Cubs 1

: Brewers 11, Cubs 1 Wednesday: Quintana (11-9, 4.21 ERA) vs. Chacin (14-5, 3.53 ERA)

Phillies vs. Marlins

Monday: Marlins 3, Phillies 1

Marlins 3, Phillies 1 Tuesday: Phillies 9, Marlins 4

Phillies 9, Marlins 4 Wednesday: Pivetta (7-10, 4.66 ERA) vs. Alcantara (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves

Monday: Red Sox 8, Braves 2

Red Sox 8, Braves 2 Tuesday: Red Sox 5, Braves 1

Red Sox 5, Braves 1 Wednesday: Velazquez (7-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. Foltynewicz (10-9, 2.80 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies

Monday: Rockies 9, Giants 8

Rockies 9, Giants 8 Tuesday: Rodriguez (6-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. Marquez (11-9, 4.11 ERA)

Rodriguez (6-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. Marquez (11-9, 4.11 ERA) Wednesday: Suarez (6-9, 4.19 ERA) vs. Senzatela (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Padres vs. D-Backs

Monday: Padres 6, D-Backs 2

Padres 6, D-Backs 2 Tuesday: Lucchesi (7-7, 3.59 ERA) vs. Ray (4-2, 4.55 ERA)

Mets vs. Dodgers

Monday: Mets 4, Dodgers 2

Mets 4, Dodgers 2 Tuesday: Vargas (5-8, 6.56 ERA) vs. Hill (6-5, 3.59 ERA)

Vargas (5-8, 6.56 ERA) vs. Hill (6-5, 3.59 ERA) Wednesday: Wheeler (9-7, 3.37 ERA) vs. Ryu (4-1, 2.24 ERA)

