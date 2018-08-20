ST. LOUIS — Editor's Note: The standings have been updated to include the elimination number (E#) in both the divisional and Wild Card standings. The numbers, which indicate how many games remain for a team before they are mathematically eliminated from the postseason hunt, will be reflected next to each contending team until they are eliminated.

As the days dwindle in the MLB regular season, so too have the number of teams in the hunt for a playoff spot. While the scene was mostly set in place the American League for several weeks, the same can finally be said for the ever-competitive National League at long last.

The Braves clinched the NL East with a weekend sweep of the Phillies, which highlighted a weekend full of eliminations across the league. The Pirates, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Nationals lost their chance at the postseason — some more surprising than others. With their eliminations, though, the playoff picture became a bit more clear.

The Cubs, who became the first National League team to reach 90 wins, took a half-game game lead over the Brewers and a 4.5 game lead over the Cardinals into the final week of the season. In the NL West, the now-first-place Dodgers hold a narrow lead over the Rockies, the only team they have left to worry about in their division.

There is still plenty to be decided with just a handful of games remaining.

The Wild Card game will feature the top two teams that don't win their divisions from each league for a one-game playoff on Tuesday, Oct. 2 (National League) and Wednesday, Oct. 3 (American League). The winner of those two games will then play the top seed in the Division Series for a best-of-five series. If the season ended today, the Cubs and Red Sox would hold those top spots, which means the Cardinals and Cubs could face off in the NLDS for a rematch of 2015.

It's worth noting each win and loss in the regular season either gives any team a 0.5 advantage or a 0.5 disadvantage. For example, the Cardinals can gain 0.5 ground on the Cubs during an off-day, as well as the Wild Card leaders.

Because the chase for two Wild Card spots will likely come down to the wire, 5 On Your Side has compiled a daily rundown of who is playing who, who won to who and who could whichever direction. The list will be compiled of teams in the mix for the Wild Card — as well as the always-important NL Central chase.

National League Wild Card: The top two Wild Card teams qualify for the one-game playoff. GB calculated from second Wild Card spot.

Brewers | 92-67 | .576 | +3.5

| 92-67 | .576 | +3.5 Rockies | 87-70 | .554 | --

Cardinals | 87-72 | .547 | 0.5 | E#: 5

National League Central Contenders

Cubs | 91-66 | .580 | --

| 91-66 | .580 | -- Brewers | 92-67 | .579 | -- |

| 92-67 | .579 | -- | Cardinals | 87-71 | .551 | 4.5 GB | E#: 1

National League East Contenders

Braves | 88-68 | .564 | --

National League West Contenders

Dodgers | 88-70 | .557 | --

| 88-70 | .557 | -- Rockies | 87-70 | .554 | 0.5 GB | E#: 5

Series to watch:

Brewers vs. Cardinals

Monday : Brewers 6, Cardinals 4

: Brewers 6, Cardinals 4 Tuesday : Brewers 12, Cardinals 4

: Brewers 12, Cardinals 4 Wednesday: Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

Pirates vs. Cubs

Monday : Pirates 5, Cubs 1

: Pirates 5, Cubs 1 Tuesday : Pirates 6, Cubs 0

: Pirates 6, Cubs 0 Wednesday: Ongoing

Phillies vs. Rockies

Monday : Rockies 10, Phillies 1

: Rockies 10, Phillies 1 Tuesday : Rockies 10, Phillies 3

: Rockies 10, Phillies 3 Wednesday: Ongoing

Dodgers vs. D-backs

Monday : Dodgers 7, Dbacks 4

: Dodgers 7, Dbacks 4 Tuesday : Dbacks 4, Dodgers 3

: Dbacks 4, Dodgers 3 Wednesday: Ongoing

