ST. LOUIS — It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but if you are already looking forward to baseball season, you're in luck.

Tickets for the Cardinals' annual Winter Warm-Up go on sale Friday. The event is the largest fundraising event organized by Cardinals Care and will run from Jan. 19 to 21 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis.

The event gives fans a chance to meet their favorite active and retired players at autograph sessions, bid on memorabilia and ask questions of players, owners and broadcasters.

Tickets are $40 for fans 16 and up, $10 for kids 5 to 15 and free for kids under 5. Military, police and fire departments with an active ID can also get one free adult admission from the Cardinals box office.

