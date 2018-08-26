In a flurry of moves Sunday morning, the Cardinals gained one arm in relief, but lose to more, one permanently.

Today, the Cardinals placed right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers (MY-ers) on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Right-handed relief pitcher Dominic Leone has been activated from the 60-day disabled list and left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff has been granted his outright release.

Mayers, 26, was removed from last night’s game in Colorado after facing three batters. He appeared in 42 games, ranking 14th among Major League Baseball rookie pitchers in games pitched in 2018, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.14 ERA, striking out 42 batters in 45.1 innings pitched with six Holds and a save.

Leone, 26, missed 98 games with right upper arm nerve irritation since May 5. He made 10 injury rehabilitation assignment appearances with Memphis (AAA) recording a 1-1 record with a 7.20 ERA covering 10.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Prior to his injury, Leone was 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 16 appearances with the Cardinals striking out 15 over 13.0 innings with four Holds.

Sherriff, 28, made 18 appearances over his two years with the St. Louis Cardinals posting a 2-1 record and a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings with 18 strikeouts.

Leone will be active with the Cardinals for their game against the Rockies in Denver today.

