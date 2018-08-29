ST. LOUIS — Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. The Cards are activating rookie outfield Adolis Garcia from the Triple-A team in Memphis.

Gyorko left Tuesday night’s game because of a left groin strain after hitting a double in the eighth inning. The right-hander has started 20 games this month at third base. He’s batting .267 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

Garcia made his Major League debut with the Cardinals on Aug. 8 in Miami. He played in five games and went 1-for-11 with two outfield starts. He has played 112 games with the Memphis Redbirds, batting .256 with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Garcia will be active and available for Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates.

Gyorko will be able to come back from the disabled list on Sept. 8.

