ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fans will be able to experience Cardinals history like never before. All you need is a smartphone with a camera to travel back in time.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum has added augmented reality to bring to life artifacts and goosebump-worthy moments in team history.

The unique experience is powered by Major League Baseball’s Ballpark App.

While using the app, all you have to do is point your phone at items on display that have a red "eye" icon next to them and a video clip will pop up showing a moment in Cardinals history.

“Witness the antics of the 1934 World Series winning Gas House Gang, Lou Brock’s record-setting 105th stolen base and Jim Edmonds’ 2004 NLCS game-winning home run,” the Cardinals said in a news release.

There are 11 items on display that feature augmented reality.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find out more details about the Cardinals Museum here.

