Edwin Jackson’s MLB Tour of Teams will return to the West Coast and some history will be made in the process.

The right-handed pitcher will join the Oakland A’s, his 13th team, tying former reliever Octavio Dotel’s record, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Jackson will likely start in Detroit on Monday during the A’s next series.

Jackson, 34, has played 15 big-league seasons, going 98-120 with a 4.67 ERA in 1,800 innings (288 starts in 377 games). Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001, Jackson has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles.

He was signed to a minor-league deal June 6 after opting out of a deal with the Nationals, posting a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings with the Nashville Sounds of Class AAA.

The A’s have been decimated with starting pitcher injuries — Andrew Triggs, Brett Anderson, Trevor Cahill, Daniel Gossett and Jharel Cotton are all on the disabled list. Daniel Mengden suffered a foot injury Saturday.

Dotel, once a premier reliever, saw his career end in 2013 at 39 with the Tigers, where he played for two seasons. Thus, Jackson has plenty of time to add to his list and sit alone in the record books.

