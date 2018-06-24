Yadier Molina has carried the Cardinals to some big wins in his career and he did it again on Saturday.



Coming off two losses in Milwaukee, one an embarrassing blowout and the other a frustrating walk-off, the Cardinals needed somebody to lead them to a victory and Molina did just that.



Molina accounted for all three of the Cardinals runs with two home runs, his second multi-homer game in the past four days, as the Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak.



Molina hit a solo home run in the second and added a two-run homer in the sixth, increasing his season total to 11.



Here is how the game broke down:



At the plate: The Cardinals had only two hits other than Molina’s homers, a second-inning single by Yairo Munoz and a single by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth immediately before Molina’s home run … The Cardinals did draw five walks but had only one runner reach second base other than on Molina’s homers … The Cardinals, after striking out 19 times earlier in the week and 15 times on Friday night, had 13 strikeouts on Saturday, four of them by Tommy Pham.



On the mound: After a tough first inning in which he allowed both of Milwaukee’s runs, Miles Mikolas settled down and shut down the Brewers into the seventh. He retired 15 consecutive batters before issuing a one-out walk in the seventh … Jordan Hicks got the final out of the inning and Sam Tuivailala got out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth with a groundout before Bud Norris worked around a one-out single in the ninth to earn his 14th save.



Key stat: Molina now has six two-homer games in his career and half of them have come in Milwaukee. He also hit two homers at Miller Park on Aug. 2 of last year and did it again in 2007.



Worth noting: Dakota Hudson got the start for Memphis on Saturday night which means it will be either John Gant or Daniel Poncedeleon getting the start on Monday in place of Michael Wacha. Gant will likely get the assignment unless he is needed in relief on Sunday … In a minor-league move on Saturday, the Cardinals promoted shortstop prospect Edmundo Sosa from Springfield to Memphis.



Looking ahead: Luke Weaver will get the start on Sunday in the final game of the series and rthe road trip.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Popular tags: St. Louis Cardinals

Possibly related posts: