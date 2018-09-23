Whatever happens the rest of Tyler O’Neill’s career, he definitely had a moment to remember on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

O’Neill’s home run with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cardinals a win over the Giants and maintained their hold on the second wild-card playoff spot with seven games left in the regular season.

It was the eighth walk-off homer for the Cardinals this season, the most in team history, and their 11th walk-off win.

“He’s a powerful guy,” said manager Mike Shildt. “The ball jumps off his bat. He’s a threat any time he steps in the box.”

The home run, on a 2-2 pitch, was O’Neill’s ninth of the year with the Cardinals and his 35th overall, combined with 26 he hit in Memphis. It was measured at an estimated 414 feet, which seemed a bit low, but that didn’t matter to O’Neill.

“As long as it goes out, that’s all that matters to me,” O’Neill said.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Adam Wainwright’s first hit of the season put the Cardinals ahead in the second and after the Giants tied the game, Paul DeJong’s RBI single gave the lead back to the Cardinals in the third … Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Yadier Molina tied the game with a two-run homer, his 19th of the season and the 200th of the year for the Cardinals, following a leadoff walk to Jedd Gyorko … The homer was the last hit for the Cardinals until O’Neill’s homer … The homers by Molina and O’Neill were the only hits for the Cardinals after the third inning.

On the mound: Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning and was charged with four runs, three coming in the seventh, all on bloop hits, combined with two of the team’s four errors. “That’s probably the softest four runs I’ve ever given up,” Wainwright said … The Giants first run came in the third on a single by Joe Panik after a 2-2 pitch the Cardinals thought was a strike was called a ball … After Dakota Hudson got out of the seventh and pitched the eighth, Carlos Martinez escaped jams in both the ninth and 10th to keep the game tied. He stranded runners on first and third in the ninth and left the bases loaded in the 10th with an inning-ending strikeout.

Key stat: The 11 walk-off wins by the Cardinals are their most in a season since they also had 11 in 2008. The team record is 13, set in 1991 and equaled the next season.

Worth noting: Wainwright said he didn’t think about the possibility this could have been his final start at Busch Stadium until it was mentioned to him after the game. “I think I’ve got a few more starts here,” he said … The Cardinals won for the first time when they committed four errors since June 20, 2007 against Kansas City. The four errors tied their season high in a game and increased their season total to a major-league leading 121. Two of the errors were committed by Matt Carpenter on the same play in the 10th, one a fielding error and a second on a wild throw that let a runner advance … Molina’s home run was the 145th of his career, breaking a tie with his brother Bengie for the most in the Molina family … Kolten Wong did not play on Saturday but Shildt said he was hopeful Wong can play on Sunday. He came out of Friday night’s game because of cramping in his hamstrings.

Looking ahead: Miles Mikolas will get the start on Sunday in the final game of the series.

