By Rob Rains

More important than the Cardinals loss to the Phillies on Wednesday could be an injury that likely will send pitcher Michael Wacha to the disabled list.

Wacha had to come out of his start in the fourth inning with what was initially diagnosed as a left oblique strain. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday, at which time the Cardinals should learn more about the severity of the injury.

The Phillies had a 3-1 lead at the time Wacha left, but the Cardinals tied the game in the sixth on Yadier Molina’s second homer of the game. The tie was short-lived, however, as Odubel Herrara homered off Sam Tuivailala in the seventh to restore the Phillies lead.

The Cardinals might have avoided another injury when Jose Martinez was hit on his left arm on a play at first base in the seventh. He appeared to be in a great deal of pain but was able to remain in the game.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Molina hit a solo homer in the second inning before his two-run homer in the sixth, the fifth two-homer game of his career. The two-run homer came after an infield single by Marcell Ozuna and ended a streak of eight consecutive solo homers for the Cardinals and was Molina’s first homer with a runner on base since his first at-bat of the season … The Cardinals got the potential tying run to second base in both the eighth and ninth innings with one out but could not advance the runner … Tommy Pham was 0-of-5, snapping his 13-game hitting streak.

On the mound: Wacha gave up six hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings, but two of the runs were unearned because of an error by Matt Carpenter. The Cardinals’ starter has not gone past the fifth inning in the last six games … Mike Mayers struck out the side in the fifth and Brett Cecil worked a scoreless sixth before the homer off Tuivailala in the seventh … Greg Holland worked his second1-2-3 inning in as many games since coming off the DL in the eighth and has struck out four of the six hitters he faced. In the two games combined has thrown 20 strikes on 25 pitches.

Key stat: Dexter Fowler started for the second game in a row and was 0-of-4, dropping his season average to .166. He has now played 15 games in June, 10 starts, and is 4-of-38 this month, a .105 average. All of the hits are singles and he has not driven in a run this month.

Worth noting: Molina became only the second Cardinals catcher in history to hit two homers in a game in Philadelphia. The other was Gus Mancuso on Sept. 21, 1930, in the first game of a doubleheader … With Molina’s two homers and a double by Jedd Gyorko, the Cardinals now have 94 homers and 92 doubles this season … The team announced the signing of two more draft picks and have now signed 34 of their 41 selections from this year’s draft.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals begin their final series of the year in Milwaukee on Thursday. Carlos Martinez will pitch the opener of the four-game series.

