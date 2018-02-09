The Reds’ right-hander allowed just two hits and struck out 11 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in Saturday night’s win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It was only the sixth loss by the Cardinals in their last 26 games.

After giving up a leadoff single to Matt Carpenter in the first inning, Castillo did not allow another hit until pitcher Tyson Ross singled leading off the sixth. He retired 20 of the last 23 batters he faced.

The Cardinals dropped a game to the Cubs, who defeated the Phillies on Saturday night and now trail Chicago by 4 ½ games in the NL Central.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Other than the two singles, the Cardinals were limited to just four more baserunners, all coming on walks … They only had two runners reach second base, Carpenter after he stole second in the first, and Carpenter, when he and Yadier Molina both walked in the eighth … Jose Martinez, who has entered the race for the NL batting title after hitting .389 in August, was 0-of-4 and struck out three times … The two hits tied the season low for the Cardinals.

On the mound: Starter Daniel Poncedeleon retired the first 10 Cincinnati batters (after throwing seven no-hit innings against them on July 23 in Cincinnati in his major-league debut) but he could not get through the fourth. The Reds strung together four consecutive hits, three of them doubles, as five batters in a row reached base, producing three runs. He left with the bases loaded, but Ross relieved and got a 1-2-3 double play on a 3-0 pitch to get out of the inning … Ross pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits.

Key stat: The 11 strikeouts by Castillo matched the most by a visiting starter in a game at Busch Stadium this season. Max Fried of the Braves also struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings on June 30.

Worth noting: Adam Wainwright has made only four starts for the Cardinals this season, a total of 18 innings, the last coming on May 13. He might be just days away from returning to the rotation, however, after throwing 90 pitches in five shutout innings for Memphis on Saturday night at Nashville in what should be his last rehab start. Wainwright would be in line to start as soon as Friday night in Detroit, depending on how the Cardinals want to set up their rotation following Thursday’s day off. Wainwright allowed five hits, walked two and struck out seven in the game, throwing 63 of his 90 pitches for strikes … As expected, Marcell Ozuna was activated from the DL on Saturday and is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday … Michael Wacha is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday and the team will then determine the next step of his rehab.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals conclude the series and the homestand on Sunday, with Luke Weaver coming back from the bullpen to get the start.

