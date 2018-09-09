The Cardinals found another frustrating way to lose on Saturday night in Detroit.

After Marcell Ozuna tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, an error by Matt Carpenter put the winning run on base in the bottom of the ninth and he later scored on a wild pitch by Bud Norris.

It was the second walk-off loss in two days for the Cardinals against the Tigers, who won on a walk-off homer off Jordan Hicks on Friday night.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had only one hit and struck out 11 times in seven innings against Detroit starter Matthew Boyd … Paul DeJong hit his 17th homer of the year in the eighth cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-1 then in the ninth, Carpenter led off the inning with a single and after two strikeouts, Ozuna hit his third homer in the last two games and fifth in the last four games to tie the game. It was his 21st homer of the season … The only other hit was a double by Yairo Munoz … Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill each struck out three times as the Cardinals fanned 14 times in the game.

On the mound: Jack Flaherty gave up two runs in the first inning, due in part to walking two of the first three hitters and also throwing a wild pitch … The Tigers scored again in the fourth before Flaherty left the game after five innings. He allowed four hits, walked four and struck out six … Daniel Poncedeleon threw two scoreless innings in relief and Brett Cecil and John Brebbia got the eighth, but Norris wasn’t as lucky in the ninth … An error by Carpenter allowed the leadoff hitter to reach second base and after a walk and a sacrifice, an intentional walk loaded the bases before the wild pitch by Norris let the winning run score.

Worth noting: Instead of being activated from the DL as expected, Jedd Gyorko was sent back to St. Louis on Saturday to receive more treatment on his injured hamstring. The team likely will update his status on Monday.

Looking ahead: John Gant will get the start on Sunday as the Cardinals try to avoid being swept in the three-game series.

