ST. LOUIS - You've heard of the "rally squirrel" and the "rally cat", but would you hop on a "rally grasshopper" bandwagon?

It appears the bugs have invaded the visitor dugout at Busch Stadium according to Los Angeles Times reporter Andy McCullough.

The grasshoppers span the length of the dugout. They are buzzing and flying all over. “This is brutal,” Dave Roberts said. pic.twitter.com/4D2JksJfpv — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) September 15, 2018

Of course this wouldn't be the first time bugs have stolen the show at an MLB game.

The Cardinals take on the Dodgers in a pivotal game three of their four game series today at 12:15.

The dugout at Busch Stadium has been overrun by grasshoppers. We are approaching the End Times. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) September 15, 2018

© 2018 KSDK