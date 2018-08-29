ST. LOUIS — You've likely heard the phrase, “You look good, you feel good,” right? Well, in the case of the Cardinals' barber as he's known, we might be able to add play well to that.

Kurtiss Allen is the barber behind the Cardinals fresh cuts. Red capes are worn by superheroes, but in barber Allen's chair, they're worn by Cardinals players.

"The people who work around me know that this cape right here is my do not disturb sign," Allen explained.

He's cut hair for players like Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and just about any Cardinal you can think.

"The baseball players, the Latin guys they call me El Blanco," he laughed. "Them giving me that nickname kind of symbolizes that they've taken me into their community."

They started coming to him for his talent. His cuts are unique and precise. But over everything else, they keep coming back because he makes them feel comfortable.

"I take a lot of pride in being able to treat notable people as if they're everyday people," he said.

He even makes house calls for some of the guys.

"There's a price. Not a lot of people are willing to pay,” he laughed.

Book an appointment with him and your hair becomes his artwork for the next hour. You leave feeling extra confident.

"The better you feel about yourself, the better you're going to perform at anything. There are guys that for instance when they're not doing so well they might come get it a lot more," he explained.

So, could Kurtiss' sharp cuts be partially responsible for how hot the Cardinals are right now?

"Ehhhh I wouldn't go that far,” Allen laughed.

He has had plenty of deep conversations with the players when they're in his chair.

"You know, if a player can't get out of his head or a player is slumping, you know we talk about it," he said.

We all get a pep in our step after a fresh cut., but maybe, just maybe, Allen has the special touch the Cardinals have been looking for.

Allen cuts hair at The Boulevard Salon in Webster Groves. You can book an appointment with him online.

