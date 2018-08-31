Baseball’s typical month of reckoning had the potential for anticlimax. Now, thanks to some red-hot teams and red flags elsewhere, September will not lack for drama.

At least three divisions are firmly in play, the National League wild-card berths are anybody’s guess, and a handful of playoff shoo-ins suddenly have a few fires to put out when they’d rather be coasting to October.

Naturally, some players will matter more than others as it all gets sorted out. Here are six who will have a big say in how it all plays out:

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Few relievers have been as dominant as Jansen in the past five seasons, and few as valuable to their team. Jansen’s April struggles (5.59 ERA) played no small part in their sluggish 16-26 start, and his recent absence due to another battle with atrial fibrillation only reinforced this. Five consecutive losses by a reliever in mid-August preceded his return, and his sluggish performance after he was activated prompted him to ditch his heart medication.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stayed away from Jansen on Wednesday so he’d be available for most of this weekend’s four-game showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who begin the set a half-game ahead of the Colorado Rockies and one up on the Dodgers in the NL West. The Dodgers’ deadline strategy of doubling down on offense with Manny Machado and largely ignoring the bullpen has not kept them out of a string of tight games.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

It is a lot to ask of Jansen to carry such a load, given the circumstances. He’s always willing to answer the bell and at this point, the Dodgers have little choice but to lean on him.

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Arenado's finished eighth, fifth and fourth in NL MVP voting the previous three seasons. A division title would burnish his typically fabulous numbers - and the Rockies will need a big finishing kick from him.

They have six games remaining with the Dodgers and seven with the Diamondbacks, and also will host the wild-card hopeful Philadelphia Phillies for four games in late September. While it’s assumed Arenado and the Rockies will always hit, and that pitching makes the difference, the Win Probability Added metric suggests they go as Arenado goes.

The Rockies are 45-30 when Arenado registers a positive WPA, and 24-27 when he’s in the red. His .305 average, .955 OPS, 31 homers and typical Gold Glove defense will thrust the third baseman into the MVP discussion again. A few game-turning moments against their West rivals could put him – and the Rockies – over the top.

Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals

Matt Carpenter can’t homer every night, right?

If opposing teams are wise, they’ll give the three-time All-Star few pitches to hit, given his 34 homers and .964 OPS. Someone will have to pick up the slack, and it won’t be Marcell Ozuna, who’s on the DL with shoulder inflammation and has looked lost in his first year in St. Louis.

Enter O’Neill. Acquired for Marco Gonzales a year ago, his prodigious power finally has stuck in the big leagues: He’s homered four times in the past six games.

While St. Louis is third in the NL in earned-run average (its rotation ranks No. 2), it’s just a middle-of-the-pack club in runs scored. With Ozuna shelved and Tommy Pham shipped off to Tampa Bay, the 23-year-old outfielder with a career .877 minor-league OPS, suddenly is their best non-Carpenter option for instant offense.

The Cardinals close with six games against the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, the former series with significant wild-card ramifications and the latter, they hope, divisional implications. O’Neill running into a few pitches would certainly take the pressure off his mates.

Matt Barnes, Red Sox

As they raced out to a 110-win pace, the Red Sox could not disguise the fact they were one reliable reliever short in the bullpen. Now, that deficiency really is starting to show.

Barnes, 28, was money early on as Craig Kimbrel’s set-up man, racking up 22 holds in the Sox’s first 74 wins. Now, the heavy usage may be catching up to him.

His second-half ERA is 6.91, bottoming out when he gave up four runs while recording just one out in blowing a save against the Marlins on Tuesday. The Red Sox rallied to win that game, and their lead over the New York Yankees is back to a relatively safe 7½ games.

But nothing can incite the September sweats more than a leaky bullpen. And for a club that did not fortify its relief corps at the trade deadline, getting Barnes right again before the postseason is of paramount concern.

Cody Allen, Indians

Different city, similar problem. While Cleveland has been progressive in its bullpen use since leveraging Andrew Miller all the way to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, one thing was certain: The ninth inning belonged to Allen.

And for good reason: He converted 89% (120 of 135) of his save chances entering this season, and 21 of his first 23 this year. But Allen has given up runs in four of his past five outings, his ERA is a career-worst 4.66 and manager Terry Francona has taken to using him earlier in games.

The acquisition of All-Star reliever Brad Hand theoretically would assuage these concerns. But with Miller on the DL with a shoulder injury and No. 2 starter Trevor Bauer working his way back from a foot injury, the Indians suddenly have some vexing pitching questions for a team that’s put the AL Central on ice. It’d be nice if they didn’t have to worry about Allen, who’s eligible for free agency after this season.

Khris Davis, Athletics

The A’s are done with the Houston Astros, but not the Seattle Mariners, who come to Oakland for four games beginning Thursday night and host them for three games at Safeco Field the final week of the season. So, they have no head-to-heads with the team they trail by 2½ games for the AL West lead, but seven with the club chasing them for the second wild card.

And so begins a September ripe with opportunity, but also fraught with peril: Oakland could end up winning the division (possibly), traveling to New York for the wild-card game (most likely), hosting the Yankees in the wild-card game (probably not), or missing the playoffs altogether (wow, what a collapse).

With ace Sean Manaea likely out for the year, and the patchwork rotation starting to fray, the A’s can lean heavily on their bullpen to shorten games. But more often, this team is at its best when Davis is hitting homers in bunches.

He has an AL-leading 39 already, and the A’s ran down the Astros once he caught fire. They are 25-16 since July 21; a day after that stretch began, Khrush Groove ripped six homers in four games and then homered in three straight August games.

The A’s certainly have the depth to reach the postseason without a Davis homer binge. Yet if he somehow hits the half-century mark, don’t be surprised if that coincides with catching the Astros atop the West.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM