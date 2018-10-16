ST. LOUIS - You won't see "the secret weapon" Jose Oquendo on a major league diamond in 2019.

The Cardinals have announced the long-time St. Louis staple will relinquish his duties as third base coach for the major league club and return to Jupiter to work with younger players in the team's farm system.

The former utility man played 10 years in St. Louis from 1986-1995 earning the nickname "The Secret Weapon" for his versatility to play any position on the field. After his playing career was over he immediately moved into the Cardinals' coaching pipeline and has been with the big league club since 2000.

Long-time Cardinals coach Pop Warner will take over duties at third base, and the team is still looking at options for first base and hitting coach. Current first base coach Oliver Marmol will move to bench coach.

Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp is reportedly being considered for both open spots with the big league club, but he has also been mentioned as a candidate for open manager positions in the leage, most notably with the Toronto Blue Jays, as he is a native of Canada.

