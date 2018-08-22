ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals picked up another win in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, but two of the key members of that win won't be on the active roster Wednesday night.

Marcel Ozuna slammed his 16 home run of the season in the Cardinals 5-2 win over the Dodgers, but the team placed him on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. On the mound, Daniel Poncedelon struck out eight Dodgers and allowed just one run over four innings, but he will head to Memphis as the team looks to expand its options off the bench.

The players filling the roster spots of Ozuna and Poncedeleon will be Yairo Muñoz, who was activated from the 10-day DL, and Matt Adams, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash.

The Cardinals face off against the Dodgers at 9:10 Wednesday night and will go for the three-game sweep.

© 2018 KSDK