On November 21, 1920 in Donora, Pennsylvania something happened that would change the course of St. Louis forever. Stan Musial was born.

"The Man" is probably the most legendary figure in the St. Louis history, and for good reason.

So on what would have been his 98th birthday, let's take a look at six things you need to know about the hall-of-famer.

1: He was a model of consistency

Of his 3630 career hits, 1815 came on the road, and 1815 came at home. Regardless of the year or ballpark, you could count on Stan to produce. At the time of his retirement he held a remarkable 55 major league records.

2: He once asked for a decrease in salary

In 1957, Musial became the first player in the majors to earn over $100,000. But after a sub-par season by his standards in 1959 where he batted only 1959, Musial asked that his salary be decreased to $80,000.

3. Musial's nickname came from an opposing crowd

Stan became "The Man" in Brooklyn. In 1946 Dodger fans at Ebbets field began to chant "Here comes the man", every time Musial came to the plate. The rest is history.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

4: Stan was always an entertainer

Stan always had his trademark harmonica at the ready and would often strike up a tune whenever the mood would strike him. No matter the company, Stan was always happy to put a smile on someone's face.

John Goodman has some stories to tell. And he shared them all with us. This gem about his harmonica duet with Stan Musial is just a piece from his wide-ranging interview with our @HollidayKSDK.



Check out the entire interview here: https://t.co/sQrpDCgWET pic.twitter.com/6DCGzbwQ1Y — KSDK News (@ksdknews) November 3, 2018

5: Stan was a veteran and also received the highest civilian honor one can receive

Stan chose to give up his entire 1945 to serve in the United State military during World War II. He served in the Navy and returned to the Majors in 1946. In 2011 President Obama awarded Stan the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor he United States can bestow on a civilian.

6: His statue outside of Busch Stadium has become legendary

"Meet me at Musial" has been a common phrase for Cardinals fans over the years. Stan's statue has become the de facto gathering place for Cardinals fans coming to a game. The description on the statue saying "Here stands baseball's perfect warrior, baseball's perfect knight," has also become standard nomenclature among Cardinals fans.

© 2018 KSDK