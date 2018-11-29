ST. LOUIS - The temperature on baseball's hot stove season has been cranked up to 11 and the Cardinals figure to be feeling some of the most intense heat of any team in baseball.

After missing the playoffs for a third straight season in 2018 (something that hadn't happened since 1999), the team and ownership have faced some deserved scrutiny.

With division rivals Chicago and Milwaukee seemingly leaving St. Louis in their rear view mirrors, the club seems compelled to make a big move this offseason either on the free agent market, or in a blockbuster trade.

However, if the Cardinals opt for the latter, there is one player who shouldn't enter the discussion.

That player is 18-year-old power-hitting phenom, Nolan Gorman.

And not just because he can do this:

Nothing to see here 🏆 pic.twitter.com/l68pcQhKU0 — Nolan Gorman (@NolanGorman) November 28, 2018

The teen slugger has made the most of his brief time as a professional after the Cardinals took the Arizona high school phenom 19th overall in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.

In his 63 games split across the Rookie League and Single A, Gorman had 17 home runs, tallying a homer every 13.9 at-bats. He also hit a respectable .291 and was able to work 34 walks in those 63 minor league games.

In their history, the Cardinals don't often bite on high school power potential in the first round, rather going for pitching they can develop, but this year Gorman was just too good to pass up.

His home run derby prowess alone has made him a one of the most talked about prospects in baseball.

Nolan Gorman takes the #UAALLAMERICA HR Derby crown at Wrigley Field. @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/j3FMfsyP6m — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 29, 2017

It's taken him just one professional season to climb inside MLB.com's 100 Best Prospects list (He's sitting at number 73), and he has also shot to the top of the Cardinals' organizational list, just behind Alex Reyes.

The Cardinals have all the right cards to play this offseason. They have the money to sign a big-name star, or the young talent to trade for one.

They'd be smart to keep Gorman out of any trade talks.

The trade target that's been discussed the most has been Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt, which does make a lot of sense. Goldschmidt is probably a top five player in baseball , would get the recognition he deserves in a market like St. Louis and would give the Cardinals the star power they've been missing since Albert Pujols left.

However, the big downside with Goldschmidt is his contract, which is up at the end of next season.

I'm not ready to leverage possibly a career of Gorman mashing monster bombs for a chance at one year of Paul Goldschmidt on a roster that is a bit more than just "one big move" away from being a World Series contender.

I'm hanging onto the kid who's gargantuan power was too good to pass up.

While Gorman might be the main player I think the Cardinals should hold onto this season, don't think I mean he's the only one. Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader, Jordan Hicks, Alex Reyes and of course Yadier Molina fall into that category as well.

