DETROIT — The Rally Squirrel is back!

The Cardinals and Tigers had a classic pitchers’ duel going Sunday afternoon in Detroit. There was no score in the top of the 7th.

But that all changed with the flick of a fuzzy tail and a frolic across the field.

The Rally Squirrel is back! ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/MqPwSY0Dpc — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 9, 2018

Before leadoff hitter Matt Adams could step up to the plate, a squirrel stole the show, running across the field at Comerica Park. It paused to stop a few times, seemingly to soak in its 15 seconds of fame, before darting toward the dugout on the first base side.

The game got a little, well, squirrelly from there.

Here’s what happened next:

Marcell Ozuna singles

Paul DeJong singles

Kolten Wong singles—Ozuna scores

Yairo Munoz hits a sacrifice fly, but the right field makes a fielding error—DeJong scores

Greg Garcia intentionally walked

Carson Kelly singles—Wong scores

Matt Carpenter hits a sacrifice fly—Munoz scores

Jose Martinez singles—Garcia scores

The Cards came out of the inning with 5 runs. They ended up winning 5-2, capturing their only win on the road in Detroit.

Of course, this brought back memories of the Rally Squirrel that was part of the Cards’ 2011 World Series Championship season.

So, can a squirrel bring some more good luck this year?

Here’s what the Cards had to say:

“Squirrels and Salsa. We're pulling out of all of the stops this season!”

Squirrels and Salsa. We're pulling out of all of the stops this season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iBV3EGYS23 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 9, 2018

