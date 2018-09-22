When I grow up, I want to be like Tyler O'Neill...but can I have the body now, please?

The 23-year-old Burnaby, British Columbia native turned the collective frown of St. Louis upside down on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium with a walkoff home run to give the hometown team a much-needed 5-4 win.

But let's be clear here, folks. It wasn't a normal home run, where the baseball is hit at a high arc over the fence, and between the foul poles. The batter didn't just hit the ball, drop the bat, and reenact Scott Rolen's quick jog around the base paths. There was nothing normal about O'Neill's blast on a beautiful sunny day in downtown St. Louis.

First, the baseball traveled 414 feet at 110 miles-per-hour out of the stadium. A straight away shot to left field that the left fielder didn't even care to move back on. O'Neill hit with gusto and knew it was gone, pointing into the dugout with his bat as if to say, "let's get an early dinner, friend." He then simply tossed the bat. No, it wasn't a Jose Bautista launch into the sky, just a simple toss upwards of a few feet. It was a bat flip of the most understated variety, and quite right for the situation.

Tyler O’Unit with the #walkoff.



You’re going to want to watch to the end. 😉 pic.twitter.com/8pEGN6uRD0 — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2018

It was O'Neill's eighth home run of the season in just 123 at-bats. The blast lifted his slugging percentage to a ridiculous .512 on the season, which includes 55 games. It makes you imagine what he could with 500 at-bats. It makes you imagine the possible damage he could do on the National League if he was given more rope to play with on an everyday basis. The home run came on an 83 mile-per-hour mistake left in the middle of the zone by the formerly dominant Mark Melancon: a breaking pitch left out in the cold. So, O'Neill can hit breaking pitches too, folks.

If this happens in June, it's a nice sight, but far from the spectacle that it carried today, as it helped the Cardinals move closer to a wildcard berth. The magic number on a berth is now seven, and any combination of Cardinals wins or Colorado Rockies losses will shrink the number down. O'Neill's blast carried extra relevance today, because this is when the real producers step up and the rest disappear.

Of course, it wasn't just O'Neill's blast that helped seal the deal. There were other big moments and contributors, like the future Hall of Fame behind the plate.

*Yadier Molina tied the game in the seventh inning with his 19th home run of the season. Where are all those people who were mad about giving him a three-year extension and thought the weight loss years ago would zap his power? I'll wait.

*Adam Wainwright pitched a solid six innings before running into trouble in the seventh, but I'll take his 6.1 innings with four runs allowed from a fifth place starter. I like the six strikeouts and zero walks. If he doesn't go out for the seventh, who knows what happens the rest of the game?

*Matt Carpenter has made quite the defensive transformation this season, being the defensive sub for Jose Martinez back in the day. He's provided the team with a positive defensive runs saved rating, but I wouldn't lock in today as an example. He made two errors on one play in the tenth inning that almost gave the game away if it weren't for a newly anointed bullpen weapon.

*Carlos Martinez was once again highly effective coming out of the bullpen. He didn't make things easy by walking two and allowing two hits, but when the time came to shut it down, Martinez did. He struck out Austin Slater with the bases loaded in the tenth.

For the second night in a row, unlikely heroes step up for the Cardinals. On Friday night, Tyson Ross bailed out John Gant, and gave the team a chance to win. Matt Adams won it with a two-run double. On Saturday, O'Neill came off the bench and won the game with a blast that still hasn't found a suitable landing spot.

Does this mean more starts for O'Neill? Yes and no. While I still think his strikeout rate raises concern for four to five starts in a week, the Cardinals can use a little more of his bat right now, especially with Jose Martinez wrapped up in struggles. O'Neill's power is what separates him from so many other hitters in this league, a difference-making swing of epic proportions. The electricity of his big moments help you forget the fact that O'Neill has four hits in September to go with ten strikeouts.

After all, the city of St. Louis, men and women included, need more Tyler in their lives. After he circled the bases, O'Neill promptly had his jersey and shirt ripped off by his teammates. It was like Hulk Hogan back in the day, only if he had 10-15 guys ripping his shirt to shreds instead of just his bare hands. O'Neill not only brought joy to the hearts of baseball fans; he may have also helped the obesity rate in St. Louis go down, as thousands of out-of-shape people will join gyms tomorrow and hit the gym to lift.

He may have become the first person to give a shirtless postgame interview, but he covered up for Jon Morosi and Fox Sports after the game.

The man of the hour!



Tyler O'Neill joins @jonmorosi after hitting a walk-off homer for the @Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/sSp3FQjEiW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 22, 2018

It was another day of excitement for the Cardinals and their fans. Nobody knows what will happen next. They do know that when Tyler O'Neill flexes on a baseball field, good things happen.

