ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina is a Gold Glove winner again.

Molina was awarded his ninth Gold Glove award Sunday night after two years coming up short in 2016 and 2017. Molina's nine gold gloves are third all-time among catchers, trailing Hall of Famers Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench(10).

Molina started 120 games behind the plate and had just four passed balls. He threw out 31 percent of base stealers.

Kolten Wong was also nominated for a Gold Glove, but Colorado Rockies second basement won the award.

The Gold Glove awards are voted on by MLB coaches and managers. The full voting results have not been released.

