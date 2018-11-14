TOKYO, Japan - Big-bearded Cardinals reliever John Brebbia is looking a bit different these days.

The righty is playing with other major leaguers, including his battery-mate Yadier Molina, in exhibition games against Japanese all-stars in Tokyo.

We’re not sure what John Brebbia calls this new look, but we’re here for it. pic.twitter.com/djOvSqdlOY — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 14, 2018

Brebbia's beard has often been a topic of conversation among Cardinals fans and media alike. The pitcher described his beard cultivation as a yearly ritual that usually ends every offseason.

From Saturday at the #WinterWarmUp:#STLCards pitcher John Brebbia describes his yearly beard shaving ritual, and his emotional attachment to his facial hair.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9tuxGironC — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) January 14, 2018

It appears Brebbia decided to have some fun with what was left of his trademark beard this season, before he inevitably shaves it all in preparation for next year's "ritual".

