Catcher's earpiece gives away Twins' pitches

Pitcher Kenta Maeda threw a pair of scoreless innings, even though the Tampa Rays knew exactly what was coming.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Technology elbowing its way into a traditional sport like baseball has been a decidedly mixed bag. From instant replay and virtual reality goggles to robotic umpires, advances have been met with total support, skepticism, and everything in between.

What unfolded during a preseason game yesterday between Minnesota and Tampa is just another example. A device called PitchCom, designed to prevent the stealing of a catcher's signs, had the exact opposite impact when Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda made only his second spring start in his return from Tommy John surgery two seasons ago.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the PitchCom device earpiece being used by catcher Tony Wolters was using was turned up so loud Tampa Bay hitters could hear every pitch that was called. Home plate umpire Brennan Miller heard them all through the wireless system used by pitchers and catchers to communicate.

Maeda still threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out two and walked one in a game held at Tropicana Field.

“I said nicely done,” Baldelli said. “By the way, something to note, they knew every pitch that was coming.”

Maeda laughed when told by his manager what happened.

Baldelli said the device in Wolters’ ear was projecting significantly louder than normal, and it wasn’t very loud in the domed Tropicana Field with an announced crowd of 2,531. The Rays are hosting most of their spring exhibitions at the Trop because their usual spring complex was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

A conversion with the umpires after the second inning tipped off Baldelli, and adjustments were made to the device.

