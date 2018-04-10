CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs infielder Addison Russell has accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban and said MLB had completed its investigation into the accusations made by Melisa Reidy.

The punishment includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Barring any postponements, he will be eligible to return on May 3 against St. Louis.

News of the suspension came as Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Joe Maddon will return for a fifth season as manager. Epstein says there are no ongoing discussions about an extension for Maddon.

The Cubs won the 2016 World Series under Maddon to end a 108-year drought. They compiled the NL's second-best record this season but failed to advance to the division series.

