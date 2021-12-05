Former Cardinal Drew Robinson homers in minor league comeback after suicide attempt

Robinson lost his right eye in a 2020 suicide attempt he survived. On Tuesday, he hit his first home run since that day

LAS VEGAS — Drew Robinson got a second chance at life, and his baseball career. And now he's inspiring people along his new journey.

Robinson played in 100 Major League games from 2017 through 2019, appearing in five games for the Cardinals in 2019.

In 2020 he attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head. He survived, losing his right eye and gaining a new purpose in life. Robinson opened up to ESPN's Jeff Passan last year saying, "I'm meant to be alive".

Now, he's working his way back to the Major Leagues. He's currently in the minors with the San Francisco Giants.

On Tuesday night for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on the road against the Las Vegas Aviators, Robinson hit his first home run of the season. The moment went viral, with 1.3 million people viewing the homer on the River Cats' Twitter page.

🚨HOME RUN🚨



The moment every baseball fan has been waiting for: a Drew Robinson bomb! 💣 @Drewrobbb



T3 | SAC - 4, LV - 1#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/abX434fcRZ — rivercats (@RiverCats) May 12, 2021

Robinson also had a double off the wall later in the game.

With the Cardinals in 2019, Robinson was 1 for 7. He played in 55 games for the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis in 2019 as well, hitting .265 with an OPS of .809, six home runs and 28 RBIs.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in mental or emotional distress, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.