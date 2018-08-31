NEW YORK, NY. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely hit a lot more home runs in his career, but No. 300 will always be special.

It was also memorable for the fan who caught it.

Stanton hit his first home run since Aug. 18 when he went deep Thursday night off Detroit Tigers left-hander Francisco Liriano. It earned him his first curtain call from the fans at Yankee Stadium -- including the lucky fan who caught the ball.

According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, a fan by the name of Tim Kunz gave the historic artifact to a team official in exchange for an interesting package of gifts.

A chance to meet the slugger ... a must.

Autographed baseballs ... of course.

Tickets to a future game ... understandable.

A clubhouse/field tour ... sounds like fun.

But 2 Bud Lights? ... WHAT???

Of all the things a person could want for turning over a piece of history to a major league ballplayer, how does a pair of Bud Lights even enter the conversation? Even so ... only TWO?

Yankee fans have a reputation for being among the most knowledgeable in baseball. But, dilly dilly ... this may have set the cause back.

